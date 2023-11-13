Edmonton Police Release CCTV Footage Of Suspects In Shooting of Indian-Origin 'Gangster' Harpreet Singh Uppal (WATCH)

Canada's Edmonton Police on Sunday released a CCTV footage of the suspects of October 9 shooting of Indian-origin Sikh Harpreet Singh Uppal and his 11-year-old son. Uppal, allegedly involved with the 'Brothers Keepers' gang, and his son were shot dead in Edmonton, Canada, on October 9. Edmonton Police released a CCTV footage of the suspects on Sunday in a bid to speed up the arrests. The assailants, carried out the attack in what appears to be a gang-related incident.

Harpreet Singh Uppal, the 41-year-old deceased, had faced serious charges related to cocaine possession, trafficking, and illegal possession of body armor. According to the Edmonton Police, his killing is associated with the rival UN gang.

"It was reported to police that the suspects arrived in a black BMW SUV. The two then exited their vehicle, ran towards Uppal’s white SUV, fired a weapon and fled the scene," the Edmonton Police said in a statement.

Police release video of suspects and vehicle in southside shooting: EPS is releasing video and images of the suspects and their vehicle in hopes of generating additional information related to the shooting deaths of a father and son last Thursday.https://t.co/Guh50ivlcH pic.twitter.com/6Luka7qdgz — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) November 13, 2023

“We are hopeful that releasing this photo and video clip will help someone recall seeing the vehicle and/or suspects before or after the shooting,” Staff Sergeant Rob Bilawey with the EPS Homicide Section said in the statement. “Sometimes a seemingly insignificant detail can be immensely helpful to our investigation, and we encourage anyone with information they believe may be related to this shooting to call us.”

EPS Homicide Section has launched an investigation into the shooting. According to the investigators, the attack was a targeted event. Authorities are yet to conduct post mortem on the deceased.

“We are sad to report that a child lost their life today as a result of this violent event,” Bilawey said. “The loss or injury of children as a result of gunfire is unfathomable and we urge anyone with information that may assist this investigation to come forward as soon as possible.”

