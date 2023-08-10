 Ecuadorean Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead In Quito; Shocking Assassination Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEcuadorean Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead In Quito; Shocking Assassination Video Surfaces

Ecuadorean Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead In Quito; Shocking Assassination Video Surfaces

Fernando Villavicencio, aged 59, was shot several times as he left the rally at a high school in Quito, General Manuel Iniguez, a deputy commander of the Ecuadorean national police said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated in Quito, Ecuador |

Quito: Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has been shot dead at a political rally in Quito Wednesday night, The Washington Post reported. He was shot to death by gunmen at a political rally in Quito, less than two weeks prior to the Ecuador elections, according to police. Fernando Villavicencio, aged 59, was shot several times as he left the rally at a high school in Quito, General Manuel Iniguez, a deputy commander of the Ecuadorean national police said, according to The Washington Post.

He was taken to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead. A police officer was also injured in the attack, General Manuel Iniguez said. The gunmen also launched a grenade towards Villavicencio's group.

However, the grenade did not explode, The Washington Post reported. Villavicencio was a member of Ecuador's National Assembly before it was dissolved in May. He was one of the leading candidates in the first round of voting set to be conducted on August 20 to succeed Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso.

Ecuador is facing record levels of gang violence, with drug trafficking getting out of control, as people prepare to vote for the polls, The Washington Post reported.

During the election campaign, the candidates focused on rising violence in Ecuador. Guillermo Lasso called the snap elections after dissolving the National Assembly and avoiding impeachment.

Read Also
WATCH: Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up And Starts Knocking From Inside Coffin In Ecuador
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal: 24 Beggars, Including 12 Minors From India Posing As Victims Of Natural Disaster Caught; Sent...

Nepal: 24 Beggars, Including 12 Minors From India Posing As Victims Of Natural Disaster Caught; Sent...

US President Joe Biden’s Order Proposes Ban On American Investments In China’s Technology...

US President Joe Biden’s Order Proposes Ban On American Investments In China’s Technology...

US: 6 Dead As Wildfires Ravage Hawaii; Visuals Of Devastating Maui Fires Surface

US: 6 Dead As Wildfires Ravage Hawaii; Visuals Of Devastating Maui Fires Surface

Ecuadorean Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead In Quito; Shocking Assassination...

Ecuadorean Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead In Quito; Shocking Assassination...

Pakistan Government To Dissolve National Assembly Today

Pakistan Government To Dissolve National Assembly Today