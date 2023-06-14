WATCH: Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up And Starts Knocking From Inside Coffin In Ecuador

In a remarkable turn of events in Babahoyo, Ecuador, an Ecuadorian woman presumed dead at the age of 76 woke up five hours into her memory service and began knocking inside her coffin on Tuesday, leading to a flurry of activity and confusion.

Ecuador's health ministry stated that doctors had declared retired nurse Bella Montoya dead after a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, she did not respond, leading to the belief that she had passed away.

Shocking Discovery Captured on Video

Gilberto Barbera, Montoya's son, captured the entire incident on video and shared it on social media. The video shows him lifting the coffin and witnessing his mother's heart still beating, with her left hand hitting the coffin. Realizing she was alive, they immediately called 911 for assistance and transport to the hospital.

As emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they provided support and transported the 76-year-old woman back to the hospital. Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health has launched a state investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the mistaken declaration of death.

Hospital Admission and Ongoing Condition

According to reports, Montoya was initially admitted to the hospital on Friday for a potential stroke and cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to revive her, the doctor on duty declared her dead. The video reveals her hospital bracelets, and her family desperately pleads for an ambulance to arrive. The woman's current condition remains unknown.

Official Statements and Medical Audit

Ecuador's Health Ministry identified the woman as Bella Yolanda Montoya Castro, corresponding to the initials "B.Y.M.C" used in their statement. The ministry confirmed that Montoya was initially declared dead while in intensive care at the Martin Icaza Hospital in Babahoyo. In response to the incident, a national technical committee has been formed in collaboration with the Health Services Quality Assurance Agency to conduct a medical audit and determine any responsibilities regarding the mistaken confirmation of death.