Earthquake of 5.1-magnitude jolts Japan; no tsunami warning issued

Representative image | File

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck off Japan's Fukushima prefecture on Friday, the national weather agency said, although no tsunami warning was issued.

Japan Meteorological Agency's statement:

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 3.19 p.m. (local time), was centred offshore with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.4 degrees north and a longitude of 141.3 east, reports Xinhua news agency.

The JMA also said the quake occurred at a depth of 30 km.

The earthquake logged a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, which peaks at 7 in some areas of Fukushima, according to the weather agency.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Japan's nuclear watchdog has not reported any abnormalities at any nuclear power stations, including the tsunami-stricken Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima.