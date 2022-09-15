Patagonia adventure clothing founder Yvon Chouinard gives up company for environment; read his letter

Patagonia owner Yvon Chouinard |

In order to aid in the fight against climate change on an environmental problem, Patagonia outdoor clothing founder Yvon Chouinard, 83, recently revealed through a letter posted on Patagonia's website that he will be transferring all of the voting to Patagonia Purpose Trust was established to guard the principles of the business.

The non-voting shares will all be given to a charitable organisation.

Founded in 1973, Patagonia has a current market worth of almost $3 billion.

The Chouinard family will no longer receive compensation from the business but will continue to serve on the board, manage the trust, and direct the nonprofit's charitable endeavors.

"It’s been nearly 50 years since we began our experiment in responsible business, and we are just getting started. If we have any hope of a thriving planet—much less a thriving business—50 years from now, it is going to take all of us doing what we can with the resources we have. This is another way we’ve found to do our part." Yvon Chouinard siad in the letter posted.

"Despite its immensity, the Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits. But it’s also resilient. We can save our planet if we commit to it" he further said.