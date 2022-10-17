Earth hit by mysterious radiation from black hole

Afterglow of the GRB 221009A was captured by Swift’s X-Ray Telescope | Credits: Credit: NASA/Swift/A. Beardmore (University of Leicester)

On October nine, Earth witnessed an unusual hit by a long-lasting pulse. The radiation that hit Earth is said to be from the black hole named Gamma Ray Burst, which is believed to have been 1.9 billion years old.

Astronomers believed that this explosion had happened closer to us and lasted about 10 hours.

Afterglow of GRB 221009A (circled) was seen faded over the course of about 10 hours. | Credit: NASA/Swift/B. Cenko

This puls, which was travelling at the speed of light, nearly took 1.9 billion years to reach Earth. This is said to be one of the most stunning events to happen in the universe.

This is named GRB 221009A and is said to have originated from the constellation Sagitta. The explosion marks the birth of the formative force in the massive star collapsing under its own weight.

The wave sequence Fermi Large Area Telescope data reveals the sky in gamma rays centered. | Credit: NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT Collaboration

This event was captured by various detectors like NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and Wind spacecraft, which picked up the sudden energy.

This explosion can help us learn more about the birth of a black hole, the behaviour of matter at near-light speed, and the conditions in distant galaxies.