 EAM Jaishankar Meets Putin, 'PM Modi Trying To Resolve Russia-Ukraine War Through Peaceful Means,' Says Russian President
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEAM Jaishankar Meets Putin, 'PM Modi Trying To Resolve Russia-Ukraine War Through Peaceful Means,' Says Russian President

EAM Jaishankar Meets Putin, 'PM Modi Trying To Resolve Russia-Ukraine War Through Peaceful Means,' Says Russian President

During the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he has had multiple discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin met India's Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow | ANI

Moscow: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday (December 28- IST). During the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he has had multiple discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

President Putin also emphasized that he is aware about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war through "peaceful means."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said "We know the position of Prime Minister Modi and have talked about this more than once. I am referring to his position, his attitude to complicated processes, including hot spots, the situation in Ukraine. I have repeatedly informed him about the situation around this conflict. I know about his striving to resolve this problem through peaceful means."

During the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "looks forward" to visiting Russia in 2024. The EAM also highlighted the trade between Russia and India and said that the turnover of trade between the countries was $50 billion.

"We believe that this is something whose potential is now only beginning to be visible. We must give it a more sustainable character, and we discussed how we should do that," said S Jaishankar.

Read Also
Vladimir Putin Informs PM Modi Of Inability To Attend G20 Summit; Foreign Minister Lavrov To...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EAM Jaishankar Meets Putin, 'PM Modi Trying To Resolve Russia-Ukraine War Through Peaceful Means,'...

EAM Jaishankar Meets Putin, 'PM Modi Trying To Resolve Russia-Ukraine War Through Peaceful Means,'...

South By Southeast: How to tell a nice rice story and centre-stage bread-and-butter issues

South By Southeast: How to tell a nice rice story and centre-stage bread-and-butter issues

Gustave Eiffel 100th Death Anniversary: Interesting FACTS About The Man Behind The Iconic Structure

Gustave Eiffel 100th Death Anniversary: Interesting FACTS About The Man Behind The Iconic Structure

Who Is Jeff? Unaware About Person, Netizens Still Share Condolence Messages After Tweet Goes Viral

Who Is Jeff? Unaware About Person, Netizens Still Share Condolence Messages After Tweet Goes Viral

28th U.S President Woodrow Wilson's Birth Anniversary: 10 Must-Know Facts About Wilson

28th U.S President Woodrow Wilson's Birth Anniversary: 10 Must-Know Facts About Wilson