EAM Jaishankar Meets Putin, 'PM Modi Trying To Resolve Russia-Ukraine War Through Peaceful Means,' Says Russian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin met India's Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow

Moscow: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday (December 28- IST). During the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he has had multiple discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

President Putin also emphasized that he is aware about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war through "peaceful means."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said "We know the position of Prime Minister Modi and have talked about this more than once. I am referring to his position, his attitude to complicated processes, including hot spots, the situation in Ukraine. I have repeatedly informed him about the situation around this conflict. I know about his striving to resolve this problem through peaceful means."

During the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "looks forward" to visiting Russia in 2024. The EAM also highlighted the trade between Russia and India and said that the turnover of trade between the countries was $50 billion.

"We believe that this is something whose potential is now only beginning to be visible. We must give it a more sustainable character, and we discussed how we should do that," said S Jaishankar.