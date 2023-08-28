 Vladimir Putin Informs PM Modi Of Inability To Attend G20 Summit; Foreign Minister Lavrov To Represent Russia
During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders also reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Russia President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi | Photo: Twitter Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin who conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit here next month and informed that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Prime Minister's Office said.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders also reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, a statement issued by the PMO said.

President Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. While expressing an understanding of Russia's decision, PM Modi thanked President Putin for Russia's consistent support of all initiatives under India's G20 Presidency, the PMO said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

