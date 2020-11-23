Dubai's Princess Haya paid bodyguard £1.2 million to keep affair secret: Reports

A royal scandal seems to be brewing after recent reports alleged that Dubai's Princess Haya bint Hussein had engaged in a lengthy affair with her married bodyguard, Russell Flowers, paying around £1.2 million to keep it a secret. For the unitiated, she is the sixth wife of the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He had divorced her in 2019.

According to reports, she paid people to hush up the affair, and it is only now that it has emerged amid a High Court hearing between Princess Haya and her 70-year-old estranged husband. Alongside the pay-off, she is also believed to have showered the bodyguard with lavish gifts. This, according to a Daily Mail report, includes a £12,000 watch, cigars, a personalised number plate and a vintage shotgun. The report also claims that the princess had insisted that her bodyguard accompany her to various events and on trips. The Mail report also alleges that several other members of the security team who had known of the affair had been similarly paid off.