'It's almost unsurvivable': Meghan Markle says she was 'most trolled person' of 2019

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has claimed that she was "the most trolled person in the entire world" last year, the media reported.

She made the remarks in a podcast on Saturday to mark World Mental Health Day, during which the Duchess along with her husband Prince Harry opened up about the "almost unsurvivable" online abuse the couple faced, reports the Metro newspaper.

In the podcast, Markle said she was told that she was the most trolled person ever last year "male or female".

"(For) eight months of that, I wasn't even visible, I was on maternity leave with the baby, but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable, it's so big you can't even think what that feels like," she said.

"I don't care if you're 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

She said this was especially an issue for many during the coronavirus lockdown, when "if you're not in school then you are finding yourself on your devices or online more".