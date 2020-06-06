Downward dogma? Greek Orthodox church says yoga 'incompatible' with Christianity

The Idiom - it's Greek - is used when you just can't understand a thing, The Greek Orthodox Church view on Yoga fits the idiom to the tee. Ahead of International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, the Greek Orthodox Church has demanded that its followers shun the ancient practice of meditation, saying it is ‘incompatible’ with Christianity, BBC reported on Saturday.
The church issued the statement after several sections of Greek media advocated practicing yoga as an effective way to battle the lockdown that has affected millions of people from across the world.
Interestingly, a PEW Research Centre report revealed that 90 per cent of Greek people identified as being orthodox.
However, Christians in India thought the suggestion made by the Greek church was ‘stupid’ and even suggested that several religious leaders who practiced various types of Christianity regularly practiced yoga.
Here is how people reacted, many of whom were Christians from across the world.
Indians too fumed at the Greek Orthodox Church's statement, but accused the church of playing the religious angle and being 'anti-Hindu'
The Government of India recently launched international video blog competition 'MyLifeMyYoga' ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the competition in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.
"This year also, the Ministry of AYUSH is organising the sixth International Day of Yoga in a big way. Due to the pandemic nature of COVID-19, this year the mass gatherings would be avoided so, social and digital media platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram shall be used for various engagements" Nitin Wakanka of the PIB said.
PN Ranjeet Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH said, "The contest started with PM's announcement when he spoke to the nation on May 31. The goal is to engage people and to understand their personal yoga stories. This effort will go even beyond the contest." "We have put this contest into three categories, in fact it is three into two--Male and female separate. So, total of six categories. We have below 18 years one category of youth, then above 18 years adults and yoga professionals. The judges will be eminent yoga personalities," he added.
Elaborating about the prizes Kumar added that within the country we have one set of prizes for the top entries in the six categories. First position will get Rs 1 lakh followed by Rs. 50,000 and Rs 25,000. Outside India, the Indian missions in the respective countries will be giving away the prizes. The first position globally will carry $2500 followed by $1500 and $1000.
