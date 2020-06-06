Downward dogma? Greek Orthodox church says yoga 'incompatible' with Christianity

The Idiom - it's Greek - is used when you just can't understand a thing, The Greek Orthodox Church view on Yoga fits the idiom to the tee. Ahead of International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, the Greek Orthodox Church has demanded that its followers shun the ancient practice of meditation, saying it is ‘incompatible’ with Christianity, BBC reported on Saturday.

The church issued the statement after several sections of Greek media advocated practicing yoga as an effective way to battle the lockdown that has affected millions of people from across the world.

Interestingly, a PEW Research Centre report revealed that 90 per cent of Greek people identified as being orthodox.

However, Christians in India thought the suggestion made by the Greek church was ‘stupid’ and even suggested that several religious leaders who practiced various types of Christianity regularly practiced yoga.

