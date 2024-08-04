Doug Emhoff, husband of US VP Kamala Harris, admits to cheating on first wife, says report

US Vice President Kamala Harris & her husband Doug Emhoff | @KamalaHarris - Twitter

US Second Gentleman and husband of Vice President Kamala Harris Doug Emhoff has admitted that he cheated on his first wife with teacher of their then-young daughter, reported CNN. Emhoff, now married to Harris, was previously married to Kerstin Emhoff and has two children. The affair ended his first marriage.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” said Emhoff in a statement which CNN said was exclusively given to the news network.

The revelation from Emhoff as reported by CNN has come after British tabloid Daily Mail reported about the affair.

The CNN report said citing sources that the Biden campaign knew about this as it was in the process of vetting candidates for running mate in the run-up to 2020 US Presidential Election. It has also been reported that Emhoff had told Harris about his past when they were getting married.

Daily Mail has reported that the teacher Emhoff had an affair with even became pregnant but 'did now keep the child'.

Harris is now aiming to be the first woman ever to be US president. The Democratic Party nominee will face-off against former US president Donald Trump, a nominee of the Republican Party. Harris got the nomination after the incumbent president and formerly, the presumptive nominee Joe Biden withdrew from the election fray.

On Saturday, Krestin Emhoff released a statement.

"Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together,” said the statement as reported by the CNN.