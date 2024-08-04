 Doug Emhoff, husband of US VP Kamala Harris, admits to cheating on first wife, says report
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDoug Emhoff, husband of US VP Kamala Harris, admits to cheating on first wife, says report

Doug Emhoff, husband of US VP Kamala Harris, admits to cheating on first wife, says report

It has been reported that US Second Gentleman and husband Vice President Kamala Harris was forthcoming with the latter about his past. Marriage with Harris is Emhoff's second marriage and he has two children with his first wife Krestin Emhoff.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
US Vice President Kamala Harris & her husband Doug Emhoff | @KamalaHarris - Twitter

US Second Gentleman and husband of Vice President Kamala Harris Doug Emhoff has admitted that he cheated on his first wife with teacher of their then-young daughter, reported CNN. Emhoff, now married to Harris, was previously married to Kerstin Emhoff and has two children. The affair ended his first marriage.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” said Emhoff in a statement which CNN said was exclusively given to the news network.

The revelation from Emhoff as reported by CNN has come after British tabloid Daily Mail reported about the affair.

The CNN report said citing sources that the Biden campaign knew about this as it was in the process of vetting candidates for running mate in the run-up to 2020 US Presidential Election. It has also been reported that Emhoff had told Harris about his past when they were getting married.

Daily Mail has reported that the teacher Emhoff had an affair with even became pregnant but 'did now keep the child'.

Read Also
US Elections: Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Democratic Nominee For President As She Secures...
article-image

Harris is now aiming to be the first woman ever to be US president. The Democratic Party nominee will face-off against former US president Donald Trump, a nominee of the Republican Party. Harris got the nomination after the incumbent president and formerly, the presumptive nominee Joe Biden withdrew from the election fray.

On Saturday, Krestin Emhoff released a statement.

"Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together,” said the statement as reported by the CNN.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sri Lankan Supreme Court Halts Controversial Visa Deal With 3 Indian-Linked Firms Over Security...

Sri Lankan Supreme Court Halts Controversial Visa Deal With 3 Indian-Linked Firms Over Security...

Doug Emhoff, husband of US VP Kamala Harris, admits to cheating on first wife, says report

Doug Emhoff, husband of US VP Kamala Harris, admits to cheating on first wife, says report

Somalia Beach Attack: 32 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Suicide Bombing Incident In Mogadishu, Al-Shabab...

Somalia Beach Attack: 32 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Suicide Bombing Incident In Mogadishu, Al-Shabab...

Singapore Police Recover USD 40+ Million In Joint Ops With Interpol And Timor-Leste

Singapore Police Recover USD 40+ Million In Joint Ops With Interpol And Timor-Leste

Bhutan, US, Russia, & Iran Extend Heartfelt Condolences To India After Deadly Wayanad Landslides

Bhutan, US, Russia, & Iran Extend Heartfelt Condolences To India After Deadly Wayanad Landslides