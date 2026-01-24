Donald Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sees Another Man Shot Dead By Federal Agents In Minneapolis - VIDEO

X

Federal officers reportedly shot and killed a 51-year-old man in Minneapolis on Saturday amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Governor Tim Walz said. The identity of the man shot remains unknown. The man reportedly had a firearm.

The shooting comes less than a month after Renee Good, an American citizen, was shot and killed by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis while attempting to flee from a confrontation, which triggred widspread protests across the nation.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that earlier in the day, city officials had confirmed they were aware of reports regarding another shooting involving federal law enforcement officers in the city.

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now," Walz said in a post on X.

The person had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was "evolving." The DHS also distributed a photo of a handgun they said was on the person who was shot, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin was qouted by The Associated Press.