Donald Trump utterly failed to prepare for pandemic: Joe Biden

Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee and former US vice president Joe Biden alleged on Friday that President Donald Trump utterly failed to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic and said his entire economic strategy is focussed on helping the wealthy and big corporations.

Referring to the record 2.05 crore jobs lost in April alone, resulting in an unprecedented unemployment rate of 14.7 per cent now -- the highest since the Great Depression -- Biden, in a major policy speech, said it is an economic disaster, worse than any in decades, and it was made all the more worse because it did not have to be this way.

"Donald Trump utterly failed to prepare for this pandemic and delayed in taking the necessary steps to safeguard our nation against the near-worst-case economic scenario we are now living in," he said in his remarks on "Trump's Disastrous Economy".

COVID-19 caused a massive economic challenge, but the crisis hit the US harder and will last longer because Trump spent the last three years undermining the core pillars of the American economic strength, Biden alleged.

Many small businesses have closed because of the stay-at-home orders. But a lot of them will not open again as they do not have a cushion due to three years of Trump's policies that reward the biggest companies, he rued.