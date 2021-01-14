Donald Trump makes history as only US President to be impeached twice - Story so far

With days left for the US Presidency to change hands, Donald Trump has garnered yet another unfortunate record for himself. In the early hours of Thursday, he became the first President to be impeached twice. This comes exactly a week after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, demanding a change in the poll outcome. The altercation saw five killed, and eventually, the President facing impeachment for "incitement of insurrection".

While it is unclear whether the Senate vote will go in his favour, it would seem that many of the Republicans have reached their tipping point. In the days following the attack in Washington DC, many from his own party had expressed horror, calling for Trump's removal from office. As the clock struck 4.40 pm on Wednesday on the US east coast, the vote tally for the single article of impeachment stood at 232-197.



The results of the Senate trial can also affect the possibility of Trump holding the office of President or any such position in the future.