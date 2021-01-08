WATCH: Viral clip shows Trump family, White House officials celebrating shortly before US Capitol Hill siege

The extraordinary situation that engulfed Washington after thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, egged on by his speech, rioted in the US Capitol has taken the world by storm.

Amidst a global shock and dismay at the ungainly scenes, politicos all over the world have condemned the incidents of unlawful rioting, vandalism, and arson committed on the government building.

Twitter erupted with myriad reactions at the violent conduct Trump's supporters displayed in the Capitol building, and watched as the formal, boring, administrative capital city of the US turned into a spectacle for a day with mobs indulged in rioting in the citadel of democracy.

Amid the sea of confounded reactions, a controversial new video has emerged, which shows the Trump family in a celebratory mood shortly before the US Capitol siege.

All the President's Men

The video, which went viral on Twitter today, shows the President, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric, daughter Ivanka, and several other officials celebrating in a makeshift tent as their 'Save America March' got underway on the streets. They could also be seen watching the violence unfold in several television screens set up at the tent.

Engaged in the revelry were also White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows, and Trump Jr's girlfriend and advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The video was posted by author and activist Amy Siskind on Twitter, and has triggered a host of reactions from angry netizens all across the world who take it as a hint of the US Capitol siege being "premeditated".

You can watch the clip here: