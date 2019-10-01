Donald Trump asked Australia to help probe Robert Mueller

Washington: Donald Trump asked Australia to "assist" in discrediting a Russia investigation that has clouded his presidency, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitting Tuesday that he agreed to help.

An Australian government spokesperson confirmed Trump asked Morrison to investigate issues raised in Robert Mueller's probe -- which concluded that Russia tried to swing the 2016 election in the Republican's favour.

The official said Australia "has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation".

Mueller's probe concluded in March and led to the conviction of several of Trump's top aides for obstruction and lying to investigators.