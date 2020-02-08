'Does this qualify as blackface?': Trump's bizarre 'dancing with sunset' White House photo sets internet on fire

The United States of America President Donald Trump has once again become the butt of all jokes on the Internet.
On Friday, White House Correspondent and photographer William Moon posted pictures of Donald Trump and the Internet just cannot keep calm.
Moon who tweets with the handle @photowhitehouse, posted pictures of the President's walking at the South Lawn of the White House after returning from Charlotte, North Carolina.
The picture had Trump's hair blowing in the wind and his face was glowing orange. The photographer later posted a black and white version of the same photo and captioned it, "Today, @realDonaldTrump was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn."
The Internet immediately flooded with memes and jokes. Here is a compilation of the best:
Earlier, speaking on the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump said that China is doing a good job.
"China is working very hard. Late last night, I had a very good talk with President Xi and we talked mostly about the coronavirus," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. "I think they are doing a very professional job."
The Chinese, Trump said, were in touch with the World Health Organization and also the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We're working together," he said. "I had a great conversation last night with President Xi. It's a tough situation. I think they're doing a very good job." Asked if he is concerned about its potential impact on global economy, Trump said: "I think that China will do a very good job."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)