'Does this qualify as blackface?': Trump's bizarre 'dancing with sunset' White House photo sets internet on fire

The United States of America President Donald Trump has once again become the butt of all jokes on the Internet.

On Friday, White House Correspondent and photographer William Moon posted pictures of Donald Trump and the Internet just cannot keep calm.

Moon who tweets with the handle @photowhitehouse, posted pictures of the President's walking at the South Lawn of the White House after returning from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The picture had Trump's hair blowing in the wind and his face was glowing orange. The photographer later posted a black and white version of the same photo and captioned it, "Today, ⁦@realDonaldTrump was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn."

The Internet immediately flooded with memes and jokes. Here is a compilation of the best: