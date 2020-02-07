Nancy Pelosi defends tearing copy of Trump's speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has defended her decision to tear up a copy of President Donald Trump State of the Union address, saying her actions was justified, media reports said.

"I tore up a manifesto of mistruths," Pelosi said on Thursday while addressing the media at the Capitol Hill.

"It was necessary to get the attention of the American people to say, 'This is not true. And this is how it affects you'. And I don't need any lessons from anyone, especially the President of the US, about dignity," the senior Democrat added.