'Diwali represents victory of light over darkness': Jeremy Corbyn greets Indians on Diwali

"Diwali represents the victory of light over darkness. It reminds us that we must do all we can together with our family, our friends and our neighbours to ensure the renewal of friendships, the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance," Corbyn further added.

"In this spirit we always stand together across all our communities. I've always had a deep respect and admiration for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs here in Britian, in India, Sri Lanka and all around the world. I cherish what you have given to our world and through your diverse diaspora to this country. Your communities' commitment to always extending the hand of support and friendship, hard work and your sense of duty is at the heart of this country. Whether it's business, medicine, the arts or nay other walk of life your huge contribution over so many years is appreciated over the country. Shubh Diwali."

Earlier, Over 100 British-Indian professional and community organisations wrote to the UK Opposition Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to condemn the Labour Party's stance on Kashmir in the wake of the Indian government revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Labour Party on September 25 passed an emergency motion on Kashmir calling for party leader Corbyn to seek international observers to "enter" the region and demand the right of self-determination for its people, drawing criticism from the Indian diaspora representatives who described it as "ill conceived" and "misinformed".