 'Diplomats Collecting Information On Canadian Who Are Opponents Of Modi Govt...': Justin Trudeau Continues To Target India Without Any 'Hard Evidence'; Watch Video
"Canadians who are opponents of Modi government, their information was passed to the Indian govt at the highest level and then information directed through criminal organisations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang resulted in violence against Canadians on the ground," alleged Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
"We wanted to question Indian diplomats but they did not wave their diplomatic immunity which is why we had to ask them to leave," said Trudeau about Canada's decision to expel six Indian diplomats. | X@JustinTrudeau

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at Foreign Interference Commission said that "Canadians who are opponents of Modi government, their information was passed to the Indian govt at the highest level and then information directed through criminal organisations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang resulted in violence against Canadians on the ground." However, when it came to citing evidence, Trudeau simply said, "it is not hard evidence but it is just intelligence at that point..."

"We wanted to question Indian diplomats but they did not wave their diplomatic immunity which is why we had to ask them to leave," said Trudeau about Canada's decision to expel six Indian diplomats.

Speaking on the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Trudeau said, "Over the course of summer I was apprised by intelligence services that govt was involved in the killing of Nijjar, there was not an obvious immediate international nexus... In August, intelligence from Canada and The Five Eyes made it clear that india was involved.

On killing of Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar, At foreign interference commission, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, " Over the course of summer I was apprised by intelligence services about who was involved in the killing of Nijjar, there was not an obvious immediate international nexus. In August, intelligence from Canada and The Five Eyes made it clear that India was involved. Agents from India were involved on Canadian soil and we told them we have real concerns that your security agencies are involved."

"India's response to our investigation was to double down on attacks against our government. We told India it is not hard evidence but it is just intelligence at that point. India undermined our government and governance. These were clear indications that India has violated our sovereignty," Trudeau alleged.

