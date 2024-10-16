 'SFJ Communicating With PM Trudeau's Office For Last 2-3 Years..': Khalistani Terrorist Pannun's MASSIVE Admission Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Rift (VIDEO)
Pannun also said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) speaking against India was a "positive and one step forward for justice."

Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | YouTube | CBC News

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of the banned pro-Khalistani outfit named Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), speaking on Canadian public broadcaster CBC News, clearly said that the SFJ had been "communicating with Canadian Prime Minister's office for the last 2-3 years detailing all the spy network" of the Indian High Commissioner. Pannun also said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) speaking against India was a "positive and one step forward for justice."

"You know like what Prime Minister Trudeau when he made that statement yesterday publicly...It shows Canada's unwavering commitment to justice, the rule of law and national security. Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been communicating with the Prime Minister's office for the last two to three years, detailing all the spy network that Indian High Commissioner...," Pannun says in the video.

"Expelling an Indian diplomat is not the end road of justice, this is just the starting point," Pannun says about Canada expelling Indian diplomats.

"What we feel, pro-Khalistani Sikhs as a Canadian, that Indian consulates in Vancouver and Toronto needs to shut down," Pannun says defiantly.

All throughout the interview to the Canadian Public Broadcaster, Pannun spoke with a flag of Khalistan in the background.

India-Canada Relations

Relations between India and Canada hit rock-bottom after the Canadian authorities accused Indian agents of involvement in "homicides, extortion and violent acts" targeting pro-Khalistan supporters. The Canadian Police also attempted to link the Bishnoi gang to criminal activities on Canadian soil.

India strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada with official sources even saying that Ottawa's assertion that it shared evidence with New Delhi in the Nijjar case was simply not true. 

Earlier on Monday, India had "strongly" rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats' hours after it summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable. This move came after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats alleging they were part of an Indian government "campaign of violence." 

