 'Didn't See Needle Entering His Arm': Netizens Question Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Edited Flu Shot Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Didn't See Needle Entering His Arm': Netizens Question Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Edited Flu Shot Video

'Didn't See Needle Entering His Arm': Netizens Question Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Edited Flu Shot Video

Posting the video in which Trudeau was seen getting vaccine administrated, he wrote, "It’s that time of year. Take a couple minutes. Get your flu shot. (And your COVID-19 booster while you’re at it.)"

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
@JustinTrudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his flu and COVID-19 booster shot on Monday and shared a video of himself getting inoculated on X, encouraging everyone to do the same. 

Posting the video in which Trudeau was seen getting vaccine administrated, he wrote, "It’s that time of year. Take a couple minutes. Get your flu shot. (And your COVID-19 booster while you’re at it.)"

However, his video, which got over 1.3 million views, raised questions with many asking why the needle entering into Trudeau's arm was not seen in the video. The video posted by Trudeau was edited and it does not show the doctor penetrating the needle into his arms. 

One X user @thevivafrei asked why is there a cut before the needle enters Trudeau's arm. "Why is there an edit right before the needle enters his arm, and we don’t actually see video of the needle entering his arm?"

FPJ Shorts
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury
'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury

Another user @CDN_HouseHippo said, "And why is she stabbing him one-handed, and not squeezing the muscle with her other hand? I'm not a nurse or doctor, but I'm pretty sure that's not how it's done."

"Nobody seriously believes he takes these vaccines," wrote @BethAnne2019. 

Asserting that as a Prime Minister Trudeau should not give personal medical advice, @ztisdale said, "Why are you giving out personal medical advice? That's not your role as Prime Minister."

"Whydid you cut out the part of actually getting the vaccine?" asked @FrankGrimes_Jr

"No one. Absolutely no one. Wants to see you receiving medical care. No one wants to know any info about your medical care. Some things are meant to be private. Grow up and do your job," wrote @VivianBercovici

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First Ballot For 2024 US Presidential Elections Cast In New Hampshire

First Ballot For 2024 US Presidential Elections Cast In New Hampshire

'Didn't See Needle Entering His Arm': Netizens Question Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Edited Flu Shot...

'Didn't See Needle Entering His Arm': Netizens Question Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Edited Flu Shot...

Video: Donald Trump Or Kamala Harris? Internet's Baby Hippo 'Moo Deng' Predicts THIS Presidential...

Video: Donald Trump Or Kamala Harris? Internet's Baby Hippo 'Moo Deng' Predicts THIS Presidential...

US Presidential Election 2024: What Are Swing States? How Do They Affect The Prez Race?

US Presidential Election 2024: What Are Swing States? How Do They Affect The Prez Race?

Trump Vs Harris: US Presidential Election 2024 Voting To Take Place Today, Here Is What Will Happen...

Trump Vs Harris: US Presidential Election 2024 Voting To Take Place Today, Here Is What Will Happen...