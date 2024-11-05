'Didn't See Needle Entering His Arm': Netizens Question Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Edited Flu Shot Video

@JustinTrudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his flu and COVID-19 booster shot on Monday and shared a video of himself getting inoculated on X, encouraging everyone to do the same.

Posting the video in which Trudeau was seen getting vaccine administrated, he wrote, "It’s that time of year. Take a couple minutes. Get your flu shot. (And your COVID-19 booster while you’re at it.)"

It’s that time of year.



Take a couple minutes. Get your flu shot. (And your COVID-19 booster while you’re at it.)#ForJudeForEveryone pic.twitter.com/bWMUgXkKVO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 4, 2024

However, his video, which got over 1.3 million views, raised questions with many asking why the needle entering into Trudeau's arm was not seen in the video. The video posted by Trudeau was edited and it does not show the doctor penetrating the needle into his arms.

One X user @thevivafrei asked why is there a cut before the needle enters Trudeau's arm. "Why is there an edit right before the needle enters his arm, and we don’t actually see video of the needle entering his arm?"

Why is there an edit right before the needle enters his arm, and we don’t actually see video of the needle entering his arm? pic.twitter.com/x504lIslnI — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 4, 2024

Another user @CDN_HouseHippo said, "And why is she stabbing him one-handed, and not squeezing the muscle with her other hand? I'm not a nurse or doctor, but I'm pretty sure that's not how it's done."

And why is she stabbing him one-handed, and not squeezing the muscle with her other hand? I'm not a nurse or doctor, but I'm pretty sure that's not how it's done. — Canadian House Hippo (@CDN_HouseHippo) November 4, 2024

"Nobody seriously believes he takes these vaccines," wrote @BethAnne2019.

Nobody seriously believes he takes these vaccines. — 🌺BethAnne🌺 (@BethAnne2019) November 4, 2024

Asserting that as a Prime Minister Trudeau should not give personal medical advice, @ztisdale said, "Why are you giving out personal medical advice? That's not your role as Prime Minister."

Why are you giving out personal medical advice?



That's not your role as Prime Minister. — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) November 4, 2024

"Whydid you cut out the part of actually getting the vaccine?" asked @FrankGrimes_Jr

Why did you cut out the part of actually getting the vaccine? — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) November 4, 2024

"No one. Absolutely no one. Wants to see you receiving medical care. No one wants to know any info about your medical care. Some things are meant to be private. Grow up and do your job," wrote @VivianBercovici