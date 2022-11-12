Did you know? November 13 is International Tongue Twister Day; try these challenging English and Hindi sentences today

International Tongue Twister Day | FPJ

It's International Tongue Twister Day on November 13. Are you ready for a fun-filled challenge with words and sentences? Not all lines or phrases are easy to speak, as you might have come across some tongue twisters that put you to trouble. On this quirky day, check out a few popular sentences that can puzzle you and give gags of laughter.

5 English Tongue Twisters

She sells seashells by the seashore

Betty Botter bought some butter

But she said the butter’s bitter

If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter

But a bit of better butter will make my batter better

So ‘twas better Betty Botter bought a bit of better butter

How can a clam cram in a clean cream can?

Good blood, bad blood

Red lorry, yellow lorry

5 Hindi Tongue Twisters

कच्चा पापड़, पक्का पापड़ (Kaccha papad, pakka papad)

ऊँट ऊँचा, ऊँट की पीठ , ऊँची, पूँछ ऊँची ऊँट की (Unt ooncha, oont ki peeth oonchi, oonchi poonch oont ki)

चंदू के चाचा ने, चंदू की चाची को, चांदनी-चौक में, चांदनी रात में, चांदी के चम्मच से चटनी चटाई (Chandu ke chacha ne chandu ki chachi ko Chandani Chowk mein chandi ke chammach se chatni chatai)

लाला गोप गपुँग़म दास (Lala gope gopal gopaggam daas)

पके पेड़ पर पका पपीता, पका पेड़ या पका पपीता, पके पेड़ को पकडे पिंकू, पिंकू पकडे पका पपीता (Pake ped par paka papeeta, paka aam ya paka papeeta. Pake ped ko pakde Pinku, Pinku pakde paka papeeta)