e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDid you know? November 13 is International Tongue Twister Day; try these challenging English and Hindi sentences today

Did you know? November 13 is International Tongue Twister Day; try these challenging English and Hindi sentences today

Not all sentences are easy to say, as you might have come across some tongue twisters which are hard to crack. This International Tongue Twister Day, try some popular sentences that can challenge your tongue to slip and skid for a resultant fun-filled learning experience

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
International Tongue Twister Day | FPJ
Follow us on

It's International Tongue Twister Day on November 13. Are you ready for a fun-filled challenge with words and sentences? Not all lines or phrases are easy to speak, as you might have come across some tongue twisters that put you to trouble. On this quirky day, check out a few popular sentences that can puzzle you and give gags of laughter.

5 English Tongue Twisters

She sells seashells by the seashore

Betty Botter bought some butter
But she said the butter’s bitter
If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter
But a bit of better butter will make my batter better
So ‘twas better Betty Botter bought a bit of better butter

How can a clam cram in a clean cream can?

Good blood, bad blood

Red lorry, yellow lorry

Read Also
'I can Talk English, walk English...': Bollywood dialogues to revisit on English Language Day
article-image

5 Hindi Tongue Twisters

कच्चा पापड़, पक्का पापड़ (Kaccha papad, pakka papad)

ऊँट ऊँचा, ऊँट की पीठ , ऊँची, पूँछ ऊँची ऊँट की (Unt ooncha, oont ki peeth oonchi, oonchi poonch oont ki)

चंदू के चाचा ने, चंदू की चाची को, चांदनी-चौक में, चांदनी रात में, चांदी के चम्मच से चटनी चटाई (Chandu ke chacha ne chandu ki chachi ko Chandani Chowk mein chandi ke chammach se chatni chatai)

लाला गोप गपुँग़म दास (Lala gope gopal gopaggam daas)

पके पेड़ पर पका पपीता, पका पेड़ या पका पपीता, पके पेड़ को पकडे पिंकू, पिंकू पकडे पका पपीता (Pake ped par paka papeeta, paka aam ya paka papeeta. Pake ped ko pakde Pinku, Pinku pakde paka papeeta)

Read Also
Lasith Malinga spotted street dancing to a Telugu song? This Zomato delivery partner's dance video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Did you know? November 13 is International Tongue Twister Day; try these challenging English and...

Did you know? November 13 is International Tongue Twister Day; try these challenging English and...

Nawaz Sharif to lead his party in next elections; will return to Pakistan in December: Report

Nawaz Sharif to lead his party in next elections; will return to Pakistan in December: Report

World population to reach 8 billion on November 15: United Nations

World population to reach 8 billion on November 15: United Nations

Medical miracle: France surgeons transplant nose grown on cancer survivor woman's arm to her face

Medical miracle: France surgeons transplant nose grown on cancer survivor woman's arm to her face

Twitter Blue subscription unavailable following rise in fake verified accounts: Report

Twitter Blue subscription unavailable following rise in fake verified accounts: Report