'I can Talk English, walk English...': Bollywood dialogues to revisit on English Language Day

English Language day is observed, annually, on April 23. English Language Day is the result of a 2010 initiative by the Department of Global Communications.

Here are five dialogues from Bollywood movies that left people in splits.

English, English, English... (Happy New Year)

The dialogue was delivered by Abhishek Bachchan who plays the role of Nandu, an uneducated local town boy in the comedy drama film Happy New Year.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff among others.

I can Talk English,I can walk English,I can Laugh English because English is a very Funny Language (Namak Halaal)

Yes, this is one of the most striking dialogue when someone around you would utter weird words on the name of 'English'.

In the film, it is said by Arjun Singh (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who is a youngster moved to city. The film also stars Shashi Kapoor, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Waheeda Rehman, Om Prakash, Ranjeet, Satyen Kappu in pivotal roles.

Lambi Ghadi ke peeche… Guys! Long time back. (Housefull 3)

This statement, tickling one's laugher ones, has been said by Jacqueline Fernandez in her character Gracy Patel (Ganga). This comes in the scenes wherein she doesn’t want to breakup with her boyfriend. The film, along her, features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Pandey, and Jackie Shroff.

Voilence..Violence..Violence! I don’t like it. I avoid, but, violence likes me!” (KGF: Chapter 2)

Funny? No, but trending to hit English on another level despite the movie being in regional Indian tongue.

Delivered by Rocky in the recent release, who's none other than the star Yash. The words appear during the action scene when the lead strikes fear in the heart of his foes.

The film also stars stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

"In one month you singing like Lata Mangeshkar and I do fata-fata constipation (conversation) with goras in tip-top gora English." (Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

The last film by Yash Raj Chopra had a good English punch, when Samar - a bomb defusser in Indian Army - delivered broken English in conversation with co-star on screen. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma along the King of Romance.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:04 PM IST