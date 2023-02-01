Did you know? February 2 is observed as the 'Record of a Sneeze Day'

Sneeze (Representative image) |

Achoo! Did you know that a day which commemorates a sneeze? Record of a Sneeze Day is celebrated on February 2 yearly. Filmed on January 7, 1894, Fred Ott's Sneeze became the first motion picture to be accepted for copyright protection. It filmed the moment in about 45 stunning frames.

Meanwhile, you might find it interesting to know that some researchers call the ACHOO - Autosomal Compelling Helio-Ophthalmic Outburst.

Why do we sneeze?

Science states that one sneezes to get rid of the allergic substances trying to enter one's body. Sneezing is our body’s mechanism of clearing the nose and going irritation free. Whenever dust, germs, pollen, or any other particles trigger the nose and the sense organ doesn’t let it invade, the reaction is a sneeze to push them out back in the air.

Interesting facts

Humans don’t sneeze while they’re fast asleep

The Guinness Book of World Records lists a sneezing fit lasting 976 days

Common myths and beliefs about sneezing

Japanese believe that sneezing once means someone is gossiping nice about you. Twice hints something not so pleasant is being talked about you, especially in your absence.

Some cultures consider a sneeze a sign of bad luck. It is also termed a warning if one sneezes before starting something new.

Evil spirits around you? Some folklores suggest that sneezing is a way to attract blessings from angels and holy souls. Thus, when one sneezes, people around greet them saying, "God bless you."

