Devastating floods in Northern Italy & Balkans claim 5 lives, cause widespread evacuations

At least five people have lost their lives and thousands have been forced to evacuate due to severe floods that struck northern Italy overnight. Authorities have warned that the rainfall is not yet over, heightening concerns of further river overflow and urging people to seek higher ground, stated media reports. However, some reports claimed that at least eight persons have been killed due to the floods.

The Emilia-Romagna region in Italy has been severely affected, with 24 towns being evacuated after 14 rivers burst their banks. The situation remains precarious, and the Italian Civil Protection Agency has expressed the complexity of the ongoing emergency.

Flooding Claims Lives and Triggers Evacuations

The deputy head of the Civil Protection Agency, Titti Postiglione, has confirmed that the rainfall will persist for several more hours, exacerbating the situation, read a report in The Independent.

The floods have claimed the lives of five people, while several others remain missing. Approximately 5,000 individuals have been evacuated, leaving 50,000 without electricity and over 100,000 without cell phone or landline communication. The flooding has also led to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend.

Ongoing Concerns and Precautionary Measures

Enzo Lattuca, the mayor of Cesena, a heavily affected city, has issued a warning that continuous downpours in Emilia-Romagna could cause the Savio River and other smaller tributaries to flood once again. He has urged residents to move to higher floors in their homes and avoid low-lying areas and riverbanks, stressing the need to remain vigilant. Rescue operations have been challenging due to the widespread flooding, hindering access to affected areas.

The climate emergency in my region continues to be dire. After a long drought, heavy rains caused *14* rivers to flood. Italy is the European country most vulnerable to climate change and we are NOT ready to face it. pic.twitter.com/EzeViVHtdk — Francesca Tacchi 🫒 (@jackdaw_writes) May 17, 2023

Potential for Increased Casualties

While hopes remain that those reported missing will be found safe, there are concerns that the death toll may rise. The difficulties faced by rescue operations, attributed to flooded roads and routes, have impeded their progress, the report stated. The situation is being closely monitored, and the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has assured that the government is ready to provide emergency aid.

A minor road disruption to complain about here - Major floods are blocking our roads and preventing the fossil fuel racing! - "#Italy #floods : F1 Imola race cancelled as deadly deluge sparks evacuations in Emilia-Romagna" pic.twitter.com/VCSwZ94kCF — Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) May 17, 2023

Apocalyptic Floods in the Balkans

The heavy rainfall has not been limited to Italy alone but has also caused catastrophic floods, landslides, and evacuations across the Balkans. Parts of northern Croatia and northwestern Bosnia have been flooded by the swollen Una River, leading authorities to declare a state of emergency.

The mayor of Bosanska Krupa in Bosnia described the situation as apocalyptic, with hundreds of homes being submerged. Eastern Slovenia has reported numerous landslides, while in Croatia, soldiers and rescue teams have been distributing food and essential supplies to affected areas.