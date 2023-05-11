Italy: Massive explosion in the center of Milan leaves several cars on fire, visuals surface (WATCH)

A massive explosion rocked Milan in Italy on Thursday, leaving several cars on fire and plumes of thick black smoke rising above the wreckage.
The explosion took place in the center of the city, according to Sky tg24. According to preliminary data, it was a parked van that exploded, according to Leggo.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further investigation is underway.
Several videos and pictures of the explosion's aftermath are going viral on social media now.
This is a breaking story, more details to follow...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)