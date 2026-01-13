'Leave Iran Now': US Issues Advisory For Its Citizens Amid Rising Protests & Security Crackdown | X

Washington DC: The United States Virtual Embassy in Iran on Monday (local time) issued an advisory for American citizens to "Leave Iran now", warning that protests across the country are "escalating" and could "turn violent", leading to "arrests, injuries and severe disruptions" to daily life.

In its advisory, the embassy said that the protests across Iran "may turn violent" amid heightened security measures by Iranian authorities.

"Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing," the alert said.

It added that the Government of Iran has "restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks." The advisory also flagged travel disruptions, noting that several airlines have limited or cancelled flights to and from Iran. "Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," it said.

Urging US citizens to take immediate precautions, the embassy advised citizens to consider leaving Iran by land to Armenia and Turkey.

"U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye," the alert added.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help," it said.

For those unable to leave, the embassy advised finding a secure location and stocking essential supplies. "If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," it added.

"Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings," the embassy said, urging citizens to monitor local media for updates and remain flexible with their plans.

The advisory reiterated serious risks for US nationals, particularly "dual citizens". "U.S.-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and will treat U.S.-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens," it said.

"U.S. nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran," noting that "showing a U.S. passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone," the advisory stated.

The advisory comes as large demonstrations were reported across provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, Press TV reported. The protests and counter-demonstrations follow days of unrest amid soaring inflation, economic hardship and public anger over governance.

At least 544 people have been killed, and more than 10,681 individuals have been arrested and transferred to prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump continues to keep "all options on the table" in dealing with Iran, including military action, while emphasising that diplomacy remains his preferred first step.

Responding to a question on Iran and whether ongoing protests could end without military intervention, Leavitt said, "I think one thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table, and airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the Commander in Chief. Diplomacy is always the first option for the president."

