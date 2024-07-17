 'Delivered By India' Emerging As Symbol Of Trust, Says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar In Mauritius
"'Delivered by India' emerging as a symbol of trust. Happy to interact with those making this a reality at the site of the Civil Service College project in Reduit. Laud their commitment and professionalism," Jaishankar said while sharing a post on X.

ANI, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Port Louis [Mauritius]: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, during his official visit to Mauritius, said that 'Delivered by India' is now emerging as a symbol of trust.

His remarks came as he visited the site of the Civil Service College project in Reduit.

"They keep the flag flying high abroad," he further added.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar Calls On Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jagnauth

During his two-day visit to Mauritius, Jaishankar called on Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth in Port Louis and appreciated the further broadening of the special and enduring partnership between both nations.

He also conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the "Maitree Udyan." He also thanked Mauritian Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for joining the ceremony.

"The 'Maitree Udyan' is a symbol of our everlasting friendship. Appreciate FM @ManeeshGobin for joining in its Ground-Breaking Ceremony. #Plant4Mother is now rooted in Mauritian soil," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar's visit comes around a month after PM Jugnauth visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi, along with his new cabinet and Council of Ministers.

The visit marks one of Jaishankar's first bilateral engagements following his re-appointment in the PM Modi-led government. Previously, Jaishankar visited Mauritius in February 2021.

