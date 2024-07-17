'Delivered By India' Emerging As Symbol Of Trust, Says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar In Mauritius

Port Louis [Mauritius]: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, during his official visit to Mauritius, said that 'Delivered by India' is now emerging as a symbol of trust.

His remarks came as he visited the site of the Civil Service College project in Reduit.

"'Delivered by India' emerging as a symbol of trust. Happy to interact with those making this a reality at the site of the Civil Service College project in Reduit. Laud their commitment and professionalism," Jaishankar said while sharing a post on X.

'Delivered by India' विश्वास का एक प्रतीक बनता जा रहा है।



रेदुइ में सिविल सर्विस कॉलेज परियोजना की साइट पर इस परियोजना को साकार करने वालों के साथ बातचीत करके खुशी हुई।



उनकी प्रतिबद्धता और व्यावसायिकता प्रशंसनीय है। वे विदेशों में 🇮🇳 झंडे को ऊंचा लहराते रखते हैं। https://t.co/KzhHMQJxL4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2024

"They keep the flag flying high abroad," he further added.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar Calls On Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jagnauth

During his two-day visit to Mauritius, Jaishankar called on Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth in Port Louis and appreciated the further broadening of the special and enduring partnership between both nations.

He also conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the "Maitree Udyan." He also thanked Mauritian Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for joining the ceremony.

पांप्लेमुसज़ बॉटनिकल गार्डन में मॉरीशस के राष्ट्रपिता सर शिवसागर रामगुलाम और 'Mauritian Miracle' के वास्तुकार सर अनिरुद्ध जगनाथ के स्मारकों पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।



उनकी विरासत ने भारत और मॉरीशस के बीच गहरी और मज़बूत मित्रता को गढ़ा है। 🇮🇳 🇲🇺 https://t.co/kXVJN4rtg3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2024

"The 'Maitree Udyan' is a symbol of our everlasting friendship. Appreciate FM @ManeeshGobin for joining in its Ground-Breaking Ceremony. #Plant4Mother is now rooted in Mauritian soil," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar's visit comes around a month after PM Jugnauth visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi, along with his new cabinet and Council of Ministers.

The visit marks one of Jaishankar's first bilateral engagements following his re-appointment in the PM Modi-led government. Previously, Jaishankar visited Mauritius in February 2021.