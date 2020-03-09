Death toll of coronavirus in China crosses 3,119, confirmed cases mounts to over 80,700

Beijing: China reported 22 new deaths on Monday from the new coronavirus epidemic, and the lowest number of fresh cases since it started reporting the data in January.

There were 40 new cases nationwide, the National Health Commission said, with most in Hubei, the central province at the epicentre of the outbreak.

The 22 new deaths -- which were all in Hubei except one -- bring the country's toll to 3,119. More than 80,700 people have been infected in total in mainland China.

New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks. On Monday all the new cases in the province were in the capital city Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.