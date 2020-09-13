Death toll from devastating US West Coast wildfires approaching 30

Nearly 30 people have been killed and dozens of others remain missing amid unprecedented wildfires on the US West Coast, NBC reports.

"There are going to be a number of fatalities, folks who just couldn't get a warning in time and evacuate their homes and get to safety," Oregon Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps told MSNBC, warning of a "mass fatality incident." Tens of thousands of people in California, Oregon and Washington have been forced to evacuate amid the wildfires, NBC said on Saturday. In Oregon, the death toll from the fires currently stands at eight; in Washington, a 1-year-old boy was reported to have died in a fire.

According to the Saturday report from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), a total of 19 people have been killed by wildfires in the state so far.