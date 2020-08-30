Spain wildfire gets out of control, forces evacuations

Around 2,400 people have been evacuated due to a wildfire that is out of control and ravaging Spain's southern region of Andalusia, authorities said Sunday.

The blaze broke out on Thursday in the mountains near the town of Almonaster la Real, 120 kilometers northwest of the city of Seville. It has already scorched 90 square kilometers .

24 planes and one helicopter helped some 450 people including firefighters and army emergency personnel, who worked through Saturday night to tackle the fire.