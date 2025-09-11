'Cry Harder, Peter': Indians Roast US President Donald Trump's Aide Over Tariff Tirade

Peter Navarro | File Pic

Mumbai: Peter Navarro, Donald Trump’s resident trade hawk and parttime Twitter philosopher, has discovered the hard way that Indians don’t just export IT services — they also export world-class clapbacks.

On Wednesday, Navarro unleashed yet another online tirade, accusing India of “hijacking” X’s Community Notes to “bury the facts” about tariffs and Russian oil. Then he called Indians “keyboard minions.” Bad move. Within hours, the so-called minions-in hundreds, had turned his mentions section into a bonfire of sarcasm.

🧵 India’s keyboard minions are hijacking X’s Community Notes to bury the facts.



They’re furious about losing unfettered access to U.S. markets—even as India, the Maharaja of Tariffs, keeps some of the world’s highest trade barriers. pic.twitter.com/d72WoebqIa — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 9, 2025

Indians Roast Peter Navarro On Social Media Platform X

Kaushik Rajan (@Kaushik_Invests) went straight for the jugular: “There’s gonna be an India–US trade deal… it’s gonna happen without you in the loop. You may go back to selling autographed books and pictures with your wife, OR worse yet you may go to jail, while Sergio spends time with your wife.”

Navarro wanted an argument, he got acid dripping replies OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) dropped a desi one-liner that needed no translation: “Phir aa gaya bhokne” (He’s back barking).

Phir aa gaya bhokne pic.twitter.com/asJNxoe8Fu — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) September 10, 2025

@naannomad reminded Navarro that even Trump had moved on: “Oh, Peter, looks like your boss has kept you out of the loop for a reason. Ever wonder why Trump is posting about successful negotiations with his 'very good friend' Modi, but you're stuck yelling at 'keyboard minions'?”

Oh, Peter, looks like your boss has kept you out of the loop for a reason. Ever wonder why Trump is posting about successful negotiations with his 'very good friend' Modi, but you're stuck yelling at 'keyboard minions'? Keep crying about Russian oil fantasies. Community Notes… pic.twitter.com/TB5Ca9uCru — PM (@naannomad) September 9, 2025

Raj Shukla (@RajShukla_IND) delivered the academic death blow: “Peter, one thing’s clear: you don’t know trade… Slapping tariffs on India won’t create US jobs, it just shifts business elsewhere. Trade and economics clearly aren’t your subject. Stick to conspiracy theories and Indiabashing — at least there you’ve got practice.”

Bharat (@bharat_in) was even blunter: “Must be tough waking up every morning realizing India’s IT sector is more productive than your entire career.”

Mav (@kishelap) retweeted Elon Musk’s post calling Navarro “Retardo” with the caption: “Hey Peter — Elon’s calling you.” The meme crowd came out in force. Krishna Kant Sharma (@krishnakant_75ikhil) posted a Sixth Sense still with the boy whispering, “I see Indians everywhere.”

Others dubbed Navarro the “Maharaja of Meltdowns” and reminded him that America has more subsidies than India has festivals. Navarro, meanwhile, tried to salvage pride with a poll asking users if “Indian special interests” were interfering in US discourse. Seventy-four percent voted against him. Elon Musk himself weighed in, saying Community Notes are unbiased, prompting Navarro to accuse Musk of “letting foreign propaganda” run wild.

All this on the very day President Trump called Modi a “great friend” and said India–US trade talks were “back on track.” The timing could not have been worse: while Trump was extending diplomatic bromance, Navarro was on X fighting Indians and Indian allies. At this point, Navarro’s feed has become less a serious policy discussion and more a digital reality show — one where every episode ends with him being ratioed by people across the globe. And the final punch? Someone replied with just three words that summed it all up: “Cry harder, Peter.”