MSNBC Fires Analyst Matthew Dowd Over Remarks Linking Charlie Kirk's 'Hate-Filled Speeches' To His Utah Assassination - VIDEO

Washington DC: American television news channel MSNBC terminated political analyst Matthew Dowd after his on-air remarks that appeared to suggest Charlie Kirk’s "hate-filled and divisive speeches" contributed to his own fatal shooting.

Two sources familiar with the decision confirmed to Fox News Digital that Dowd was dismissed after making what the network described as "inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable" comments during live coverage of the shooting.

In a formal statement, MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said, “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologise for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

The network has not issued further comment, and a spokesperson declined to respond to additional media queries. Dowd, who joined MSNBC in 2022 following a lengthy tenure at ABC News, has not yet commented on his departure.

Dowd’s comments came shortly after Kirk was shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. However, at the time of his appearance on MSNBC Live with Katy Tur, Kirk’s death had not yet been confirmed.

"We don’t know any of the full details of this yet. We don't know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration," Dowd said. He continued, calling Kirk "one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures" and accused him of promoting "hate speech... aimed at certain groups."

Dowd added, "Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions... and that’s the unfortunate environment we’re in."

His remarks drew immediate backlash from both political commentators and White House insiders, with some demanding his dismissal.

Dowd Issues Apology

In a follow-up post on the social media platform Bluesky, Dowd apologised for what he described as poor phrasing.

“Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind," he wrote.

Despite the clarification, pressure mounted for MSNBC to take action. The network confirmed Dowd’s departure in less than 24 hours later.