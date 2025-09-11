Sony PlayStation Family App With Parental Controls Like Real-Time Activity Monitoring, Playtime Settings Launched; Available On Android And iOS

Sony PlayStation Family App | Sony

Sony has officially launched the PlayStation Family App in a bid to offer parents greater visibility and control over their children's PlayStation usage. The app is now available to download for free on iOS and Android, and it builds on existing console-based parental controls for PS4 and PS5. The Playstation Family app comes with exclusive features like real-time activity monitoring and customisable settings.

By allowing parents to manage playtime, spending, content, and social interactions from their phones or tablets, the app addresses growing concerns about online safety, fostering trust and healthy gaming habits within families.

Key Features of the Sony PlayStation Family App

Here's a comprehensive breakdown:

Guided Onboarding: A simple, step-by-step process to create and set up child accounts, ensuring quick integration with your family's PlayStation ecosystem.

Real-Time Notifications: Parents get instant alerts on their mobile devices about what game a child is playing, requests for extra playtime, or attempts to access restricted content, allowing for immediate approvals or denials.

Activity Reports: Access daily and weekly summaries of your child's playtime and gaming activities, providing insights into habits and usage patterns.

Manage Playtime: Set customizable daily limits for each day of the week. Children can request additional time directly from the console, which parents can approve remotely.

Manage Spending: Easily add funds to a child's account, monitor balances, and enforce monthly spending caps for PlayStation Store purchases to prevent overspending.

Content Filters: Apply age-appropriate presets or fine-tune individual settings to restrict games, apps, and media based on maturity levels.

Social Interactions: Customize privacy options and control access to online features, such as chatting or sharing, to protect against unwanted interactions.

Activity Dashboard: An app-exclusive overview displaying weekly playtime in an intuitive interface for at-a-glance monitoring.

Playing Now: See exactly what game or activity your child is engaged in at any moment, promoting transparency and informed discussions.

For busy parents, the PlayStation Family App is a game-changer, offering seamless mobile access to tools that were previously limited to consoles. It empowers you to make informed decisions, like approving extra playtime during family game nights or setting stricter limits on school days, all without needing to be in the same room. By providing real-time insights and reports, it helps build trust through open conversations about gaming, reducing conflicts and encouraging responsible habits. Ultimately, it supports healthier play by balancing fun with safety, shielding young players from inappropriate content and excessive screen time while letting parents focus on what matters most—family bonding.

How to use the PlayStation Family App at home

Getting started is straightforward and can be done in minutes. Follow this guide to integrate the app into your household:

1. Download the App: Head to the App Store (for iOS devices running version 14 or higher) or Google Play (for Android devices running version 8 or higher). Search for "PlayStation Family App" and install it for free.

2. Sign In or Create an Account: Open the app and log in with your existing PlayStation Network (PSN) adult account. If you don't have one, create it via the app or on your PS4/PS5 console.

3. Add Family Members: Use the guided onboarding to set up child accounts. Link them to your family's PS4 or PS5 consoles by entering the necessary details, such as birthdates for age-based restrictions.

4. Configure Initial Settings: Set up basic parental controls, including playtime limits, spending caps, and content filters. Choose from presets (e.g., for young children or teens) or customize as needed.

5. Enable Notifications: Turn on real-time alerts in the app settings to receive push notifications for requests and activities on your mobile device.

6. Test and Adjust: Have your child log in on the console to verify everything works. Monitor the Activity Dashboard and Playing Now features to get familiar with the interface.

7. Ongoing Management: Regularly check reports and adjust settings based on your family's routine. Use the app to approve requests on the go, and discuss usage with your kids to build healthy habits.