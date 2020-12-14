COVID-19 vaccination drive underway in the United States

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday with a critical care nurse becoming the first person in the US to be vaccinated live on air for COVID-19, providing a glimmer of hope as the country nears the grim milestone of nearly 300,000 coronavirus deaths.

The first trucks carrying the COVID-19 vaccine pulled out of a Pfitzer manufacturing plant in Michigan on Sunday, en route to 636 predetermined locations, amid a botched government response that has made the US the worst-hit country in the world. With the winter holidays still ahead, experts warn that the pandemic could continue to get worse.