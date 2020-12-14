'She is crying...': US couple on the way to New Jersey asked to deboard flight as two-year-old daughter refuses to wear mask

'We just got kicked off a flight because our two-year-old would not put on a mask,' Orban, who was flying with her family from Colorado to Newark, New Jersey, said.

As reported by Daily Mail, Orban claimed that they have been banned by the airlines forever as their daughter Edeline refused to put on a mask.

However, the airlines refuted the claim and said that they haven't banned the couple and the daughter from flying with them in the future.

In the video, one can see the parents trying to put the mask on their daughter's face but she constantly refused to wear it and even started crying. Moments later, a staffer asks the family to get off the plane. It should be noted that the father had covered Edeline's face.

The couple even tried to explain the airlines staff that they could not force their daughter as she was crying. However, the staff did not listen to the family's plea. The family then walked off the aircraft.

Apparently, they were on their way to New Jersey on Friday ahead of a dinner planned with family and friends. Her husband grew up there, she said.

Orban also said that the couple are premier silver members of the airlines and always fly with them'.

She said, "In fact, we had flown with Edeline 4 times already since the pandemic, without ever having an issue."