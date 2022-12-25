COVID-19 Update: China declares to stop publishing daily cases numbers amid fresh outbreak

Beijing: Amid the wake of a disastrous outbreak in the People's Republic of China with daily cases surging rapidly, China's National Health Commission (NHC) declared in a statement on Sunday that it will no longer release the data for daily fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country from December 25.

According to a report in NDTV, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, the NHC had been publishing the count for daily infected cases each day for the last three years. However as the fresh surge in cases of infection is observed to be very rapid, hence the NHC has come up with the solution of stopping to release fresh infections data.

Reason to stop publishing data not specified by NHC

The reason for the act of stopping the relese of infections data is not specified by the NHC. "Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement stated in NDTV report.

Infections surging day by day in China

Reportedly, the 37 million single day tally daily has been estimated for December 20. Noteworthy here is that the official tally by authorities in China for the day was just 3,049 infections.

According to minutes from an internal meeting of China's National Health Commission held on Wednesday, as many as 248 million people, or nearly 18% of the population, likely contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December. People involved in the discussions have confirmed the development. If these figures are accurate, the infection rate would break the previous daily record of about 4 million, set in January 2022.