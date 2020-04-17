Coronavirus update: US records 2,600 deaths in 24-hours

Washington: The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.

A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (0030 GMT Thursday), compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 -- higher than any other nation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump Wednesday threatened to adjourn the Congress if the Senate did not confirm his nominees, whose absence is hampering the smooth functioning of his administration.