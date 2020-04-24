Coronavirus update: Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests negative

Islamabad Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, officials have confirmed, day after it emerged that he had come in contact with an individual who tested positive for the disease.

In a tweet, Khan's focal person on COVID-19 Faisal Sultan said that he was tested on Wednesday and that it found to be negative, reports Dawn news.

Khan was tested for COVID-19 after it was reported that Faisal Edhi, son of Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, had contracted the virus.

"Prime minister will undergo COVID-19 test as he met philanthropist Faisal Edhi who later tested positive for the deadly virus," Sultan had said on Tuesday at a news conference.