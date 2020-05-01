Coronavirus update: Muslims in Jerusalem pray outdoors amid virus lockdown

Jerusalem: Muslims in Jerusalem are praying outside in small groups during the holy month of Ramadan as measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic remain in place, including a halt to prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.

Prayers at Jerusalem's world-famous religious sites, sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, were halted or heavily restricted last month as Israel and the Palestinian Authority imposed sweeping lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some regulations have been lifted in recent days, allowing many non-essential businesses to reopen. But the ban on large gatherings remains in place. Group prayers can only be held outside by up to 19 people standing at least two meters (yards) apart.

Ramadan usually brings tens of thousands of worshippers to the Al-Aqsa mosque and the adjacent Dome of the Rock for evening prayers known as "taraweeh." The site is administered by an Islamic endowment, which halted prayers there several weeks ago.