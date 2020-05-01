Coronavirus in India: PM Modi reviews position of civil aviation sector amid lockdown

"It was decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced benefitting the travelling public and also helping the airlines to save costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs," read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

For the generation of more revenue as well as to bring in more efficiency at the airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of six more airports on PPP basis, by commencing the tender process within three months.

"The e-DGCA project was also reviewed. This project would bring in more transparency in the DGCA's office and help all stakeholders by reducing the processing time for various licenses/permissions," it said.