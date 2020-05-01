Lockdown 3.0: Lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

The Ministry of Home Affairs has on Friday said that the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended for two weeks from May 4.

After a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown, read the notice.

In red zones, outside containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India. These include plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws; taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and saloons, said MHA.

"MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the distincts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones," the notice added.

The next phase of lockdown, according to the MHA will permit "considerable relaxations" when it came to the districts that fall in the Green and Orange zones.