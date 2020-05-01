MHA allows movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, students by special trains

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the movement stranded migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons by special trains.

According to the notice issued by MHA, the Ministry of Railways (MoR) will designate nodal officers for coordinating with States/UTs for the movement of the stranded migrant workers, tourists, students etc.

The MoR will be issuing a seperate and detailed guidelines for the sale of tickets, social distancing and other safety measures to be observed on train stations and within the trains, read the notice.

Meanwhile, the first special train from Kerala carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha will leave from the Aluva railway station on Friday evening, state Minister V S Sunil Kumar said.