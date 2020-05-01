Coronavirus in India: Punjab Health Minister blames Uddhav govt for allowing pilgrims to travel without screening after 76 test positive

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown across India had left many people stranded far from home. Over the last month, various state government has taken steps to bring people stranded in other states back to their hometowns. This however poses an additional risk in the sense that people travelling from one state to another can pose additional risk and be carriers of the virus.

While states have been taking precautions, including testing people before they begin their journey and also after they reach, they are not always successful. On Thursday, as many as 76 people in Punjab's Amritsar district tested positive for the virus. They had recently returned from Nanded in Maharashtra.

"Among the devotees who have returned from Hazur Sahib to our district, around 300 have been tested, out of which 76 are positive," an ANI report quoted Om Parkash Soni, Punjab's Medical Education and Research Minister as saying.

Stranded in Maharashtra while on a pilgrimage to the Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara, they had begun returning home from April 22. Their treatment has now started. The others who had returned from the pilgrimage site have been put in a quarantine facility.