Lockdown 3.0: Will salons, spas and restaurants open from May 3? Here's what MHA order says

On Friday the Home Ministry issued an order, extending the pan-India lockdown by two more weeks. Lockdown 3.0 however will see some relaxations for some areas.
The next phase of lockdown, according to the MHA will permit "considerable relaxations" when it came to the districts that fall in the Green and Orange zones.
So, does that mean spas, salons, barber shops and other similar facilities will be open? What about restaurants and bars?
None of these will be available at this time in red zones.
As per the updated guidelines provided by the MHA, hospitality services will not be functional at this time for any zone.
An additional clarification by the MHA also adds that "in the Red Zones, outside the Containment Zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country".
These activities include barber shops, spas and saloons.
How have areas been divided into zones?
Green Zones are districts with zero confirmed case till date; or, districts with no confirmed case in the last 21 days.
Red Zones or Hotspot Districts are allocated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare taking into account total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases. extent of testing and surveillance feedback.
Orange Zones are districts that are neither defined as Red nor as Green Zones. In case the district is classified as an Orange Zone, and, there is no confirmed case in the last 21 days in the area of the district outside the limits of the MC(s), this area may be labeled as a Green Zone. The reverse will hold true if the number of cases increase, and the district may then be labelled as a Red Zone.
In India the total number of novel coronavirus cases recorded thus far crossed 35,300. 1152 people have died, and as per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 9064 people have been 'cured' and discharged, while one person has migrated.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)