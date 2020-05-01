Lockdown 3.0: What are MHA guidelines for Ola, Uber, taxis, auto-rickshaws and buses in red, orange and green zones?

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country has been extended for two weeks from May 4.

According to the MHA, this phase of the lockdown will permit "considerable relaxations" when it comes to the districts that fall in the Green and Orange zones.

In Red zones (outside the containment zone), cars with one driver and two passengers is allowed. Also, two wheeler without a pillion is also allowed.

In Orange Zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and two passengers only. Also, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In Green zones, all things of the above is allowed and along with it buses can operate with upto 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50 per cent capacity.

MHA also said that a limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, & other educational & training/coaching institutions, said MHA.