Coronavirus Update from China: China to take actions to help Spain fight COVID-19 epidemic

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that China will take a series of actions to help Spain in fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Wang made the remarks when holding a phone conversation with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya at latter's request.

He said China has decided to urgently provide a batch of medical supplies assistance based on the needs of Spain, and open commercial channels for Spain to import urgently needed personal protective equipment and medical materials.

China will also encourage Spain's sister cities in China and Chinese enterprises to offer help, and stands ready to enhance experience sharing, coordinate and arrange medical experts from the two sides to hold video conferences, and consider sending medical expert groups at an appropriate time, Wang added.

China has made important progress in fighting the epidemic and the victory of eventually defeating the disease is in sight, Wang said, adding that the epidemic has no border and the world is seeing the outbreaks with multi sources and in multi points.

Noting the rapid growth of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Spain, he expressed once again sympathy to the Spanish people.

At the beginning of the epidemic, China, in an open and transparent manner, has been committed to international cooperation on the COVID-19 battle, and acts responsibly for the health and security of both the Chinese people as well as people all over the world, he said.

China is consolidating its progress in the battle, and at the same time, it is willing to provide necessary help based on other countries' needs, he added.

As humanity is one community with a shared future, the fight of the COVID-19 epidemic is a common responsibility of all countries, Wang said, noting that countries should pool their efforts together and hold on to fight the epidemic to the end, as long as there is one country still under the threat of the disease.

Gonzalez spokes highly of the positive progress China has gained in fight with the disease. She, on behalf of the Spanish government, also expressed gratitude for China's support to and sympathy for its efforts in the battle.

The Spanish government is taking strong measures to contain the spread of the disease, while the country is facing some difficulties such as the shortage of medical supplies, Gonzalez said.

She hoped the Chinese side could provide support including medical supplies, saying that her country is willing to hold video meetings for the two countries' medical specialists with China and is ready to learn China's experience in overcoming the disease.

Spain opposes any acts to stigmatize the virus, and highly values the contribution made by overseas Chinese in Spain to the country's development as well as prevention and control of the epidemic, she said, adding that Spain will provide adequate medical care and social services to ensure their health and safety.

Wang said China and Spain have maintained long-term friendship and the two sides always understand and support each other, adding that China will not forget Spain's valuable understanding and support for China's fight against the epidemic.

Wang said he believes that in the joint fight against the epidemic, the traditional friendship between the Chinese people and the Spanish people will be further deepened and the two countries' pragmatic cooperation in various fields will be further strengthened.

The Chinese side will continue to make every effort to protect the health and safety of Spanish nationals in China, said Wang, expressing his hope that the Spanish government will attach great importance to the health and safety of all Chinese citizens in Spain and provide them with necessary medical care.

Wang said he wishes that Spain, with joint efforts from all circles, will overcome the epidemic at an early date.