Coronavirus Update: 5G in China's mind

China will quicken the construction of 5G networks to crank up the economic engine in the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The country's top economic planner said that it will expedite the construction of "new infrastructure" projects such as 5G networks and data centres, shoring up information services for the new consumption.

A total of 25 provincial-level regions have put new infrastructure projects in their government work reports so far, with 21 intending to advance 5G network construction.

Beijing municipal government recently discussed putting forward specific solutions for the construction of 5G base stations in the city's subways. Beijing has put 26,000 5G base stations into operation, with 5G users reaching about 800,000.

Shenzhen held a video conference Monday focusing on the promotion of major projects, rail transit and 5G infrastructure construction. Shenzhen plans to build a total of 45,000 5G base stations by the end of August 2020. Shanghai's telecom operators have optimised their 5G network construction plans, prepared 5G materials supplies in advance, and linked up with the industrial chain, especially equipment manufacturing enterprises and terminal manufacturers in a timely manner to ensure the completion of 30,000 5G base stations by the end of this year.